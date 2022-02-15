Chevy Chase Has Bold Words Following Pete Davidson's Criticism

The issues between Pete Davidson and Chevy Chase began back in 2018 when Chase bashed "SNL" during an interview with The Washington Post. "I'm amazed that [Lorne Michaels] has gone so low," Chase told the outlet. "I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn't f******* believe it," he continued. "How could you dare give that generation worse s*** than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts."

Davidson didn't take the criticism of his show or his boss lightly. "F*** Chevy Chase," Davidson said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Variety). "He's just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don't like him," he added, referencing Chase's alleged racist comments toward his "Community" co-star Donald Glover. "He's a putz." Davidson continued, "It's disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you can't forget what that guy did for you."

Thanks to all the Kanye West drama, Davidson has bigger problems than Chase these days, but that latter hasn't forgotten the former's comments. When asked about the criticism during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Chase did not mince words. "I don't give a crap," he said. "I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care."