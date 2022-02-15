The Sad Reason Lionel Richie Almost Suffered A Nervous Breakdown

There's no doubt that Lionel Richie is one of the most famous singers in the industry. The singer has churned out plenty of sing-along-worthy hits like "All Night Long" and "We Are the World." The singer's personal life has also been a much-talked-about topic, thanks to his daughters, Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie. Nicole gained fame from "The Simple Life" while Sofia has notably dated Scott Disick. As we all know, the latter romance was highly publicized because of their large age difference.

Lionel took another big step in his career when he joined the judging panel on "American Idol," proving again that he's a fan favorite. According to his website, he also struck a major deal with the Wynn in Las Vegas for a residency. As you know, if you make it to Las Vegas, you know that you have made it big in your career. He also held a previous residence at Planet Hollywood telling Kelly Clarkson, "The beauty of it is that you play the show and you go home at night."

But, not everything in his career has come easy, despite what many may think.