Royal Biographer Makes Some Bold Claims About Meghan Markle's Thoughts On The U.K.
In January 2020, both Meghan and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and move to the United States with their growing family indefinitely. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement at the time. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
The statement did not detail why they chose to leave, but Harry offered more insight behind the decision in their 2021 interview with James Corden. "It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw," the Duke of Sussex divulged. "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health." He added that while he's on the other side of the pond, his priority is still philanthropy. "I'll always be contributing, but my life is public service," he said, "so wherever I am in the world, it's gonna be the same thing."
Even if this is the case, there are some who think that the Sussexes – especially Meghan — will never call Britain home again.
A royal biographer says Meghan Markle 'has no intention of ever returning' to the U.K.
According to Tom Bower, a royal biographer who is currently working on a biography of Meghan Markle, claimed that there's a high possibility that the Duchess of Sussex may not ever want to return to the U.K. In an interview with The Sun, he said that she has "no intention" of going back to a place where is she is "no longer welcome," and that she "doesn't care" what the British public thinks. Moreover, the biographer claimed that attempting to win them back is a "lost cause."
Meghan has never expressed her outright refusal to return to the U.K., but her family's supposed visit to the country did not push through as the government prevented them from paying for police protection. In January, a representative for Prince Harry divulged that the U.K. Home Office didn't grant them permission to have security. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," part of the statement read, per BuzzFeed News. "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life ... While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not."
With the government's refusal to provide them with the security they need, along with the British media's treatment of Meghan's family, their decision to stay in America may be the best choice — at least for now.