Royal Biographer Makes Some Bold Claims About Meghan Markle's Thoughts On The U.K.

In January 2020, both Meghan and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and move to the United States with their growing family indefinitely. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement at the time. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

The statement did not detail why they chose to leave, but Harry offered more insight behind the decision in their 2021 interview with James Corden. "It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw," the Duke of Sussex divulged. "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health." He added that while he's on the other side of the pond, his priority is still philanthropy. "I'll always be contributing, but my life is public service," he said, "so wherever I am in the world, it's gonna be the same thing."

Even if this is the case, there are some who think that the Sussexes – especially Meghan — will never call Britain home again.