Teen Mom 2's Cheyenne Floyd Shares Heartbreaking Update On Daughter Ryder

"Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd didn't exactly have the best Valentine's Day. On February 15, the reality star took to Instagram to fill everyone in on what had happened with her daughter Ryder, who is currently suffering from VLCAD. She told Insider in January that VLCAD is a genetic metabolic disorder where the body is incapable of turning certain fats into energy.

Dealing with a disorder like VLCAD sure isn't easy. Cheyenne shared how especially challenging it was in the beginning, when she had to constantly feed her daughter. "To keep Ryder healthy, she couldn't have any periods of fasting. I had alarms set every two hours, and for eight months Ryder ate whenever the alarm went off," she said. "It didn't matter if she was hungry, if she was asleep, or if I was too tired to see straight — she had to eat to stay healthy."

While Ryder has a milder case of VLCAD, it doesn't mean that she doesn't experience flare ups. In fact, Ryder's recent episode was what made Cheyenne fly back home on the day she was supposed to have a Valentine's Day getaway with her fiance, Zach Davis.