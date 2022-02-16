Royal Expert Says Prince Andrew's Settlement Won't Change His Fate With The Royal Family - Exclusive

For the past several months, Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, has been caught up in a legal battle after his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and convicted for sex trafficking, per CNBC. Maxwell's sentencing came two years after disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — who also had close ties with Andrew — died by suicide in his prison cell.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein and Maxwell's accusers, sued Andrew in August 2021, claiming she had been forced to have sex with him on numerous occasions at Epstein's request when she was 17 years old. The lawsuit created a firestorm in the British media and Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles before the trial was set to begin. However, in a turn of events, Andrew and Giuffre settled out of court on February 15 with the caveat that Andrew will "make a substantial donation ... in support of victims' rights,” per The New York Times.

While the case has been settled, a royal expert tells Nicki Swift that Andrew will continue to face the consequences of his associations with Epstein and Maxwell, making his return to the royal spotlight virtually impossible.