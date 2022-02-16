How Candace Cameron Bure Is Handling The Speculation Surrounding Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's death continues to generate headlines. The "Full House" actor died on January 9 in Orlando, Florida while he was on his stand-up comedy tour. In the month following his death, Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany revealed that Saget died from "blunt head trauma," which was caused "from an unwitnessed fall," according to a statement obtained by Deadline.

However, the circumstances into how Saget managed to injure himself has become a topic of discussion in light of his autopsy report, which says that he suffered "several skull fractures" that medical professionals noted would've been caused by falling from "a considerable height" or from getting "thrown from their seat in a car crash," per The New York Times. The speculation online has prompted Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer Saget — to sue the Orange County Sheriff and the Medical Examiner's Office to keep the investigation into his death confidential, per People. They requested an injunction to stop any evidence — photos, audio and video recordings, and reports from being made public to which a judge temporarily agreed to on February 15, according to USA Today.

With the case currently ongoing, Candace Cameron Bure — who starred with Saget on "Full House" and its reboot — is revealing how she feels about the speculation surrounding her former co-star's death.