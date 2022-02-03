Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She And Bob Saget Argued And Made Up In Final Texts Before Death
It's safe to say that Bob Saget was everyone's favorite TV dad. We first met Saget on "Full House," and most of us probably felt like members of the Tanner clan... kinda like Kimmy Gibbler. In the '90s, it seemed like Saget was almost always on television, as he also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos," too. On January 9, news broke that Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room, following a standup show. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote in his last-ever Instagram post.
After hearing the news of the comedian's death, tributes from all over the world came pouring in, with Saget's "Full House" co-stars leading the way. While the super-private Olsen twins released a sweet statement on their former TV dad, so did Jodie Sweetin, who played the role Stephanie Tanner. Candace Cameron Bure, another of Saget's former co-stars and close friends, remembered the actor with a beautiful tribute. "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn't long enough," she wrote on Instagram.
Bure has also been promoting Bob Saget sweatshirts to help raise awareness for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which was near and dear to Saget's heart after losing his beloved sister to the disease. In a TV interview, Bure confessed she and Saget got into a spat prior to his death — and it has weighed heavy on her ever since.
Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget made up before his death
It's no secret that Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget were incredibly close. Since playing the role of Saget's daughter DJ Tanner on "Full House," Bure and Saget's father-daughter relationship during Bure's youth became more of a full-fledged friendship during Bure's adult years. On a segment on "TODAY," Bure opened up about losing Saget and a disagreement they had just before his death.
"We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner," Bure tearfully confessed. Luckily, the two patched things up and didn't let the feud go on. "But in Bob fashion, the next day, he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry," she said, adding that Saget jokingly compared his behavior to his late mother, Dolly. In the text, Saget called Bure one of his favorite people on earth, and said, "'I love you. My mom loved you too."
Bure isn't the only former co-star of Saget's who is taking the loss hard. John Stamos has also shared several posts on Instagram dedicated to his late pal, who was more like a brother to him. "Me and Bob hacking through Unchained Melody," he wrote on a video of the two jamming out together. "Miss him so much tonight." We all miss him, too!