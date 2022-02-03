Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She And Bob Saget Argued And Made Up In Final Texts Before Death

It's safe to say that Bob Saget was everyone's favorite TV dad. We first met Saget on "Full House," and most of us probably felt like members of the Tanner clan... kinda like Kimmy Gibbler. In the '90s, it seemed like Saget was almost always on television, as he also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos," too. On January 9, news broke that Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room, following a standup show. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote in his last-ever Instagram post.

After hearing the news of the comedian's death, tributes from all over the world came pouring in, with Saget's "Full House" co-stars leading the way. While the super-private Olsen twins released a sweet statement on their former TV dad, so did Jodie Sweetin, who played the role Stephanie Tanner. Candace Cameron Bure, another of Saget's former co-stars and close friends, remembered the actor with a beautiful tribute. "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn't long enough," she wrote on Instagram.

Bure has also been promoting Bob Saget sweatshirts to help raise awareness for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which was near and dear to Saget's heart after losing his beloved sister to the disease. In a TV interview, Bure confessed she and Saget got into a spat prior to his death — and it has weighed heavy on her ever since.