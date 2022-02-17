The Tragic Death Of Top Gun Actor Frank Pesce

He may not be as famous as his peers in the industry, but Frank Pesce had an entire film based on his life. "They make movies about guys like me," he would frequently say, and indeed, he saw it come to fruition. Oscar-nominated producer David Permut recalled producing "29th Street," a movie inspired by a time in Pesce's life in New York City when he won $6 million in the lottery, per Deadline.

While there were conflicts about the rights to the story initially — Permut sold it to United Artists, while Pesce sold it to Paramount — it ended up being made anyway, with the script having been co-written by Pesce himself. In a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he admitted that he never actually won anything, and chose to omit that part of the story because he wanted a happy ending. "It's the only part of the movie that isn't true," he said at the time. "Do you think I would be making movies if I won all that money?"

This anecdote alone just goes to show how interesting of a person Pesce was. "To say Frank was one of a kind would be a gross understatement," Permut said. "We shared our love and passion for film. He claimed to see more movies than Leonard Maltin and Roger Ebert combined."