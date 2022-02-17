Kelly Clarkson Paints An Incredibly Real Picture Of Her Current Home Life

If there's one thing you can't say about Kelly Clarkson, it's that she's not real. The original "American Idol" winner turned talk show host and "The Voice" coach is no doubt one of the realest stars in the game, repeatedly getting very candid about pretty much every aspect of her life, from her career, to her kids, to her divorce.

Case and point? Getting very honest about not always having everything together. In a move that would probably shock and horrify much of Hollywood, Clarkson has repeatedly appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and social media without a stitch of makeup, particularly while she hosted the NBC show from home in 2020 as the coronavirus took hold across the globe.

"Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster. This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs," she explained to Glamour U.K. of being home so much in June 2020, the same month she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock. "It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy."

But while much of the lockdowns and isolation that came with the first wave of the virus has subsided, for Clarkson, she just headed right back into the proverbial lion's den.