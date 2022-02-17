Bobby Brown Reveals Who Supported Him After Whitney Houston's Death

Bobby Brown has been through many challenging moments in his life, with many stemming from losing loved ones. Brown and singer Whitney Houston had a highly-publicized love story. They were married for 15 years before calling it quits in 2007. During their rollercoaster of a relationship, Houston went to rehab twice, and Brown was arrested on drug charges in 2003.

In 2012, authorities found Houston dead in the bathtub of her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton. Medical examiners attributed the cause of death to "suggest a cardiac event complicated by the cocaine use," according to CNN. "She was a strong woman. She was fighting really hard to save her own life. I had strength for myself at that time — being an addict, I needed to save myself in order to be able to save someone else," Brown said on Red Table Talk (via ET). "Unfortunately, we grew apart while I was trying to find myself."

The couple had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Tragedy struck again in 2015 when Bobbi Kristina died at 25. Like her mother, she was found face down in a bathtub. And if that wasn't enough to deal with, Brown also lost his son in 2020. Bobby Brown Jr's cause of death was determined to be from a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.

It's hard for one person to endure such loss, but Brown has remained strong through it all, thanks, in part, to some close friends who have stood by his side through all the tragedy.