Bobby Brown Reveals Who Supported Him After Whitney Houston's Death
Bobby Brown has been through many challenging moments in his life, with many stemming from losing loved ones. Brown and singer Whitney Houston had a highly-publicized love story. They were married for 15 years before calling it quits in 2007. During their rollercoaster of a relationship, Houston went to rehab twice, and Brown was arrested on drug charges in 2003.
In 2012, authorities found Houston dead in the bathtub of her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton. Medical examiners attributed the cause of death to "suggest a cardiac event complicated by the cocaine use," according to CNN. "She was a strong woman. She was fighting really hard to save her own life. I had strength for myself at that time — being an addict, I needed to save myself in order to be able to save someone else," Brown said on Red Table Talk (via ET). "Unfortunately, we grew apart while I was trying to find myself."
The couple had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Tragedy struck again in 2015 when Bobbi Kristina died at 25. Like her mother, she was found face down in a bathtub. And if that wasn't enough to deal with, Brown also lost his son in 2020. Bobby Brown Jr's cause of death was determined to be from a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.
It's hard for one person to endure such loss, but Brown has remained strong through it all, thanks, in part, to some close friends who have stood by his side through all the tragedy.
Bobby Brown loves his New Edition Bandmates
Like many others, Bobby Brown gets by with a little help from his friends. The singer has been through many heartbreaks in his life, but he has found some people to lean on. Brown, who was in the ever-popular band, New Edition, has remained close with his bandmates over the years. On an episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the singer confessed that it's that group that has helped him cope with some of the most trying times of his life. When news of Whitney Houston's death broke, Brown was on tour with New Edition.
"It's been wonderful. My brothers have stuck by me through so many rough times in my life. I'm proud to call them my brothers and my friends," Brown said of having his friends by him. "They've lifted me up and held me up to heights I can't even find the words to explain. But they've always been there for me, and I appreciate 'em all." Brown's bandmates shared the same sentiments. Ronnie DeVoe called Brown a "giant" of a man, stating that many people wouldn't be able to endure all that he has. "I love the fact that he's still here and really able to overcome a lot of those obstacles and look at it like, 'Look, there was a mission, there was a purpose for my life,'" he said.
According to ET, Brown made his debut with New Edition in 1983, and the group has remained close ever since.