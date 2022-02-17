Crossroads Director Shares Head-Turning Details About Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake
Thanks mostly to The New York Times and FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears," there has been a lot of discussion about Britney Spears' relationship with Justin Timberlake in the early aughts and what might have went down behind the scenes between two of the biggest pop stars in the world. In fact, the untold truth about Britney and Justin's relationship might have prompted the "Cry Me A River" singer to issue an apology to his ex-girlfriend nearly two decades after their breakup along with all of the backlash Timberlake received after the documentary was released on Hulu. Timberlake took to his Instagram to acknowledge "the tags, comments and concerns" by saying, "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
And while Spears has yet to respond to Timberlake at all, the director for her coming-of-age film "Crossroads" just shared some interesting details about Timberlake's behavior on the set of the movie that's sure to raise some eyebrows.
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears 'got hammered' on the movie set
"Crossroads" director Tamra Davis is opening up about Britney Spears' first film role and the unusual circumstances around how she met the chart-topper for the first time. Speaking to Variety, Davis said she met Spears at her Las Vegas hotel suite, where the pop starlet greeted the director in nothing more than a white t-shirt and underwear. That, and Spears admitted to getting "hammered" the night before their meeting. Davis also admitted Spears' boyfriend at the time Justin Timberlake often visited her on set. She recalled, "They were the most adorable. He was so supportive of her, and he just thought that this movie was the best thing in the world for her. They were an amazing couple, and I thought they would be together forever."
Davis also said that soon after the movie came out on February 15, 2002, Spears' life took a turn for the worse. That's because she and Timberlake pulled the plug on their relationship and her parents announced their divorce. "Things just started to fall apart around her," Davis said.
Even though a lot has been said about Timberlake's shady side, it's good to know that he was the kind of boyfriend that was there for Spears when she needed him the most during what a lot of people would say was the height of her career.