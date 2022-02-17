Crossroads Director Shares Head-Turning Details About Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake

"Crossroads" director Tamra Davis is opening up about Britney Spears' first film role and the unusual circumstances around how she met the chart-topper for the first time. Speaking to Variety, Davis said she met Spears at her Las Vegas hotel suite, where the pop starlet greeted the director in nothing more than a white t-shirt and underwear. That, and Spears admitted to getting "hammered" the night before their meeting. Davis also admitted Spears' boyfriend at the time Justin Timberlake often visited her on set. She recalled, "They were the most adorable. He was so supportive of her, and he just thought that this movie was the best thing in the world for her. They were an amazing couple, and I thought they would be together forever."

Davis also said that soon after the movie came out on February 15, 2002, Spears' life took a turn for the worse. That's because she and Timberlake pulled the plug on their relationship and her parents announced their divorce. "Things just started to fall apart around her," Davis said.

Even though a lot has been said about Timberlake's shady side, it's good to know that he was the kind of boyfriend that was there for Spears when she needed him the most during what a lot of people would say was the height of her career.