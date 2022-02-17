Tristan Thompson Is About To Experience Another Major Change In His Life
Tristan Thompson isn't exactly a man of a lot of stability. The basketball star seems to never leave the headlines, for all the wrong reasons, with those reasons usually being something to do with his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the mom of his daughter, True.
It's fair to say Khloé and Tristan have gone through plenty of upheaval when it comes their romance, being on and off for years. The drama first surfaced in 2016 when it was revealed shortly after they got together that Thompson was expecting a child from a previous relationship, though Us Weekly claimed Khloé knew about it and "was happy."
When things really got turned upside down though was shortly before True's birth in 2018 when rumors first surfaced that Thompson had been unfaithful. A source told People the athlete had allegedly "been consistently cheating on Khloé," even describing him as being "a serial cheater."
The two eventually put the past behind them though and reconciled to be parents to True, before (you remember it!) the big one hit. Thompson was infamously accused of kissing Kylie Jenner's former close friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February 2019, and everything was called off once again.
But another reconciliation was on the cards for these two — until Thompson was hit with more cheating rumors. Those resulted in him fathering a child with Marlee Nichols, with the two welcoming a son in December 2021.
But it now looks like Thompson set for even more upheaval.
Tristan Thompson is moving states
(For once!) it seems like Tristan Thompson could be in for a big life change that's not connected to his personal life. Marking a rare occasion the star has hit the headlines for something that isn't to do with the Kardashians, Thompson will be wave bye bye to his basketball team, the Indiana Pacers, mere days after his move to the team was announced.
It was only February 8 that Thompson was announced to be playing for Indiana, but ESPN reported on February 16 that he'll instead sign on the dotted line with the Chicago Bulls after the Pacers waived his contract. "We thanked him for what he's brought for the last six or seven days. He brought a high level of professionalism and he's done a really good job," Pacers' coach, Rick Carlisle, said of the basketball star.
Thompson also addressed the somewhat surprising move on Instagram, sharing a few photos from his (very!) short time in Indiana while writing, "Indy, thank you for everything," and adding, "Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it."
With a big move to Chicago, Illinois, next on the cards for the controversial star, that will put him slightly closer to Khloé and True. The two reside in California alongside Khloé's famous family. In fact, Khloé and her mom, Kris Jenner, are building huge multi-million dollar mansions side by side to each other in the prestigious Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.