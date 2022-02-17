Tristan Thompson Is About To Experience Another Major Change In His Life

Tristan Thompson isn't exactly a man of a lot of stability. The basketball star seems to never leave the headlines, for all the wrong reasons, with those reasons usually being something to do with his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the mom of his daughter, True.

It's fair to say Khloé and Tristan have gone through plenty of upheaval when it comes their romance, being on and off for years. The drama first surfaced in 2016 when it was revealed shortly after they got together that Thompson was expecting a child from a previous relationship, though Us Weekly claimed Khloé knew about it and "was happy."

When things really got turned upside down though was shortly before True's birth in 2018 when rumors first surfaced that Thompson had been unfaithful. A source told People the athlete had allegedly "been consistently cheating on Khloé," even describing him as being "a serial cheater."

The two eventually put the past behind them though and reconciled to be parents to True, before (you remember it!) the big one hit. Thompson was infamously accused of kissing Kylie Jenner's former close friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February 2019, and everything was called off once again.

But another reconciliation was on the cards for these two — until Thompson was hit with more cheating rumors. Those resulted in him fathering a child with Marlee Nichols, with the two welcoming a son in December 2021.

But it now looks like Thompson set for even more upheaval.