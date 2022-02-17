Halyna Hutchins' Family Lawyer Has Choice Words For Alec Baldwin
As much as Alec Baldwin has tried to keep calm and carry on, his latest cryptic social media post has come at a peculiar time. That's because the Hollywood star has been hit with a lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family following her death on the set of "Rust" back in October 2021. While Baldwin believes that "everything is going to be alright," per his Instagram post, others don't seem to believe so. The movie's script supervisor, Mami Mitchill, also filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the producers. After filing her suits, she told reporters that she relives "the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again," according to ABC7.
While Baldwin himself has maintained his innocence — although it did take him some time to finally hand over his phone to the authorities in charge of the investigation into Hutchins' death — the Hutchins' family lawyer now has some choice words for the actor about his behavior.
Is Alec Baldwin really pointing his finger at others?
According to People, Halyna Hutchins' family lawyer wants Alec Baldwin to man up, or at least stop pointing his finger at other people when it comes to the accidental death of the late cinematographer. Baldwin told ABC News in December that he believes someone else is responsible for what happened, despite him holding the gun that killed Hutchins. He said, "I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."
The attorney for Hutchins' family, Brian Panish, said on NewsNation's "Dan Abrams Live" that Baldwin's recollection of events as they happened seems to be sketchy. Panish said that the actor "caused a death that was reckless and never needed to happen," adding that he's also not accepting any responsibility. Panish said, "He lays off fault on others when, in fact, but for him shooting the gun, Halyna is still here today. ... Baldwin, again, is in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility." While there's no word yet on whether or not Baldwin will respond via his Instagram page, his situation certainly isn't looking good.