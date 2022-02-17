Halyna Hutchins' Family Lawyer Has Choice Words For Alec Baldwin

As much as Alec Baldwin has tried to keep calm and carry on, his latest cryptic social media post has come at a peculiar time. That's because the Hollywood star has been hit with a lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family following her death on the set of "Rust" back in October 2021. While Baldwin believes that "everything is going to be alright," per his Instagram post, others don't seem to believe so. The movie's script supervisor, Mami Mitchill, also filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the producers. After filing her suits, she told reporters that she relives "the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again," according to ABC7.

While Baldwin himself has maintained his innocence — although it did take him some time to finally hand over his phone to the authorities in charge of the investigation into Hutchins' death — the Hutchins' family lawyer now has some choice words for the actor about his behavior.