Alec Baldwin's Cryptic Social Media Post Comes At Peculiar Time

Life for Alec Baldwin seems to be getting more complicated with every turn, and that's not just because of the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in October 2021. In the following months, Alec, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and his family have had a difficult time moving on with the press hounding their every move and trolls making life difficult for them on social media. Despite the naysayers, though, Alec has maintained his innocence throughout the entire ordeal. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he told ABC News in a December 2021 interview. "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Despite the ongoing investigation, Alec is already back at work, though the Hollywood actor has just been hit with a lawsuit from Hutchins' family. And although both Alec and Hilaria have been documenting their thoughts and feelings about the entire matter on social media, a lot of people believe that his most recent Instagram post comes at a particularly peculiar time.