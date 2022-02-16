Alec Baldwin's Cryptic Social Media Post Comes At Peculiar Time
Life for Alec Baldwin seems to be getting more complicated with every turn, and that's not just because of the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in October 2021. In the following months, Alec, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and his family have had a difficult time moving on with the press hounding their every move and trolls making life difficult for them on social media. Despite the naysayers, though, Alec has maintained his innocence throughout the entire ordeal. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he told ABC News in a December 2021 interview. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."
Despite the ongoing investigation, Alec is already back at work, though the Hollywood actor has just been hit with a lawsuit from Hutchins' family. And although both Alec and Hilaria have been documenting their thoughts and feelings about the entire matter on social media, a lot of people believe that his most recent Instagram post comes at a particularly peculiar time.
Alec Baldwin is keeping positive despite the circumstances
Both Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have very much stayed in the public eye, despite everything that has happened after Halyna Hutchins' death. For example, in December 2021, the assistant director who handed Alec the gun was subpoenaed. And even though Alec has finally handed over his phones to the authorities in charge of the investigation, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered. Hutchins family lawyer Brian Panish even pointed a finger directly at Baldwin, telling the media at a press conference, "There are many people culpable, but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon ... that but for him shooting, she would not have died," according to the New York Post.
For Alec though, who was recently in the UK working on a new movie, his latest Instagram post probably says what he's thinking to himself: "everything is going to be alright." The post, which was apparently taken at the Parrish Art Museum in Long Island, has inspired mixed reactions from fans. While one person commented, "Hang in there Alec. You got this," others were far more critical. "You must pay," one cryptically wrote, while another commented, "God bless the Hutchins family. I can't even imagine what they're going through." Will everything really be alright? For Alec and his family's sake, we're sure his fans are hoping so.