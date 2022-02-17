Angelina Pivarnick's Infamous Wedding Toast Debacle Just Got A Whole Lot Messier

The divorce drama between "Jersey Shore" stars Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira keeps getting messier. In case you missed it, Chris filed for divorce on January 20 after a year of relationship ups and downs, which saw Angela file for divorce and then dismiss it after the couple reconciled, per Page Six.

News of their divorce shouldn't come as a surprise to "Jersey Shore" fans, as their marriage was wrought with drama from the time they exchanged "I Dos." As fans will remember, Angela and Chris' wedding was documented on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," where chaos erupted after Angelina's bridesmaids — Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese — were caught savagely roasting her in a leaked audio clip before the episode aired in 2019, per TooFab.

In the speech now heard around the world, the bridesmaids joked that Angelina was "the fly to our s**t" and "the trash to our bags" (via Pop Culture) Needless to say, Angelina was not at all happy with their speech and said in her confessional that she felt "disrespected" by her co-stars. Meanwhile, fans criticized JWoww, Snooki, and Deena for their speech and how far they went with their jokes. However, in a wild twist of events, a new report suggests that Angelina was actually the one behind the leak.