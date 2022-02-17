Angelina Pivarnick's Infamous Wedding Toast Debacle Just Got A Whole Lot Messier
The divorce drama between "Jersey Shore" stars Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira keeps getting messier. In case you missed it, Chris filed for divorce on January 20 after a year of relationship ups and downs, which saw Angela file for divorce and then dismiss it after the couple reconciled, per Page Six.
News of their divorce shouldn't come as a surprise to "Jersey Shore" fans, as their marriage was wrought with drama from the time they exchanged "I Dos." As fans will remember, Angela and Chris' wedding was documented on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," where chaos erupted after Angelina's bridesmaids — Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese — were caught savagely roasting her in a leaked audio clip before the episode aired in 2019, per TooFab.
In the speech now heard around the world, the bridesmaids joked that Angelina was "the fly to our s**t" and "the trash to our bags" (via Pop Culture) Needless to say, Angelina was not at all happy with their speech and said in her confessional that she felt "disrespected" by her co-stars. Meanwhile, fans criticized JWoww, Snooki, and Deena for their speech and how far they went with their jokes. However, in a wild twist of events, a new report suggests that Angelina was actually the one behind the leak.
Angelina Pivarnick may have known about the wedding speech ahead of time
The rift between Angelina Pivarnick and her "Jersey Shore" co-stars has gotten deeper after sources reportedly told The Sun that Angelina was the culprit behind the infamous wedding speech leak in 2019. An insider told the outlet that Angelina and soon-to-be ex-husband Chris Larangeira were given "a heads up" about the speeches in advance and would have been aware of what Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese were planning at the reception. "Everyone was totally on board with what was set to be said," the source added, claiming Angelina leaked the audio to make her co-stars "look bad."
After the report was published, JWoww, Snooki, and Deena took to Twitter to defend themselves and express their disappointment about Angelina's reported involvement. "Damn this hurts," Snooki tweeted. "I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We've all been there for her trying to make things right and this s*** hurts." Deena added in a now-deleted tweet that she felt like their friendship "was based on a lie," and that the news made her "sad" (via TooFab). Meanwhile, JWoww told Angelina to "stop" placing the blame on her ex-husband.
Angelina responded to the allegations and claims that Chris is the real culprit, telling The Sun that her ex is trying to "sabotage" her. Chris, however, has not yet responded to Angelina's claims and has since moved out from their home, per Monsters and Critics.