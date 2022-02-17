Jeff Zucker Reveals How His Girlfriend Is Really Doing Amid The CNN Controversy
For better or for worse, CNN continues to dominate headlines for its handling of Chris Cuomo's firing and the collateral damage that led to the firing of its top brass. To recap, Jeff Zucker — who served as the president of CNN Worldwide — resigned at the beginning of February after failing to disclose his relationship with CNN executive Allison Gollust, per CNBC. Their romantic relationship was revealed after Zucker was asked about it during an investigation into Chris' workplace ethics. Chris was fired by Zucker in December 2021 after the network obtained new information about his role in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his sexual harassment investigation.
At the time of Zucker's resignation, CNN had announced that Gollust would be staying put as CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer. However, two weeks after her boyfriend left the network, Gollust announced she, too, had resigned from CNN after WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar wrote in a memo to staff that she also violated company policies, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, Gollust wasn't happy with how her departure was handled, saying that Kilar's memo was an "attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the events of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."
However, judging from Zucker's latest comments, it doesn't seem like Gollust is too bothered by the controversy.
Jeff Zucker gives an update on his girlfriend
No job, no problem for Allison Gollust. Jeff Zucker spoke about his girlfriend and former close colleague on CNN after she resigned from the network on February 16, telling journalist Peter Kiefer that Gollust is "fine." Kiefer revealed the interaction in his newsletter "The Ankler," noting that Zucker gave the update as he was seen enjoying breakfast with a friend at Four Seasons in Los Angeles on February 16. Page Six reported that the friend who joined him for breakfast was Dick Ebersol, a former colleague of Zucker's from his time at NBC's "Today" show. Kiefer added that he went up to Zucker and asked a few questions, but Zucker "wasn't budging" on answering them.
The relationship update proves Zucker and Gollust are still going strong, despite the controversy surrounding their relationship. In a statement after Zucker announced his resignation, Gollust said her longtime friendship with him "changed during covid," according to Variety. However, multiple individuals who worked at the network claimed the relationship had been an open secret for years, dating back to the time they worked together at NBC in the early 2000s, which Katie Couric also alluded to in her memoir.
With Zucker's latest update, it seems like Gollust is paying no attention to the conversations about her departure.