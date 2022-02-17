Jeff Zucker Reveals How His Girlfriend Is Really Doing Amid The CNN Controversy

For better or for worse, CNN continues to dominate headlines for its handling of Chris Cuomo's firing and the collateral damage that led to the firing of its top brass. To recap, Jeff Zucker — who served as the president of CNN Worldwide — resigned at the beginning of February after failing to disclose his relationship with CNN executive Allison Gollust, per CNBC. Their romantic relationship was revealed after Zucker was asked about it during an investigation into Chris' workplace ethics. Chris was fired by Zucker in December 2021 after the network obtained new information about his role in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his sexual harassment investigation.

At the time of Zucker's resignation, CNN had announced that Gollust would be staying put as CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer. However, two weeks after her boyfriend left the network, Gollust announced she, too, had resigned from CNN after WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar wrote in a memo to staff that she also violated company policies, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, Gollust wasn't happy with how her departure was handled, saying that Kilar's memo was an "attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the events of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."

However, judging from Zucker's latest comments, it doesn't seem like Gollust is too bothered by the controversy.