Meri Brown Reflects On The Last Time She Saw Her Late Mother
It's never easy to lose a parent, no matter what the circumstances. "Sister Wives" star Meri Brown tragically lost her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, in March 2021. She let fans know the sad news in a heartbreaking Instagram post with a lengthy caption explaining how much her mom meant to her. "76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," she wrote.
Meri pointed out her mother's strengths saying, "This woman who only knew how to do for others... This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate." The reality star did not share any further details regarding the circumstances of the death but said that it was "unexpected, and extremely way too soon."
As fans of the show know, Meri and her mother owned a bed and breakfast together, which was a pretty big storyline on one season. According to ScreenRant, Meri wanted to purchase the home that once belonged to her grandmother, so she sat down for a few tough conversations with Kody Brown and her sister wives, pleading her case to have them help financially. Kody said they couldn't afford to help, but Meri eventually came up with the money to buy the home herself. The house was something that she and her mom did together, and it was a labor of love. Now, Meri is reflecting on the last time she saw her sweet mom.
Meri Brown still misses her late mother
It's hard to believe that almost a year has passed since Meri Brown lost her mother. When her mom was alive, it was easy to see how close she and Meri were, and their relationship was highlighted from time to time on "Sister Wives." The mother of one took to her Instagram page in mid-February to share a sweet shot of her with her mom standing in front of their bed and breakfast. "Not quite a year since my sweet mom has been here with us, but a year since I saw her," Meri wrote. "Valentine's day weekend 2021 was the last time I saw her sweet and smiling face, got one of her loving and comforting hugs, heard her voice, visited with her, enjoyed her company."
Meri also shared that she didn't realize that particular photo would be their last together. Still, the reality star saw the silver lining, stating that she was glad her mom and dad were reunited and she was lucky to spend all those years with her mom.
The past few years have not been easy for Meri and her family. She got caught in the middle of a catfishing scandal that caused a lot of stress on the entire family, and she's also made it clear that she and Kody Brown have not been on the same page in their relationship for quite a while — an ongoing storyline on the series. Meanwhile, sister-wife Christine Brown left the family in November 2021.