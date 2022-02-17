Meri Brown Reflects On The Last Time She Saw Her Late Mother

It's never easy to lose a parent, no matter what the circumstances. "Sister Wives" star Meri Brown tragically lost her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, in March 2021. She let fans know the sad news in a heartbreaking Instagram post with a lengthy caption explaining how much her mom meant to her. "76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," she wrote.

Meri pointed out her mother's strengths saying, "This woman who only knew how to do for others... This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate." The reality star did not share any further details regarding the circumstances of the death but said that it was "unexpected, and extremely way too soon."

As fans of the show know, Meri and her mother owned a bed and breakfast together, which was a pretty big storyline on one season. According to ScreenRant, Meri wanted to purchase the home that once belonged to her grandmother, so she sat down for a few tough conversations with Kody Brown and her sister wives, pleading her case to have them help financially. Kody said they couldn't afford to help, but Meri eventually came up with the money to buy the home herself. The house was something that she and her mom did together, and it was a labor of love. Now, Meri is reflecting on the last time she saw her sweet mom.