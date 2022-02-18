Ser'Darius Blain Talks American Underdog, Jumanji, And The Roles He'd Like To Tackle Next - Exclusive Interview

"America Underdog" is such an uplifting story. What drew you to the movie?

Hopefully the same things that drew you to it. I think it's a story that a lot of us can relate to. I think we've all been through our own trials and tribulations and had to bear our own crosses. And it's always exciting and satisfying to see people make it out on top of very difficult situations. And so this movie highlights all of that while reminding us that the people around us oftentimes are the ones that keep us propped up and standing up straight.

Are you a football fan? And had you been following Kurt Warner's story beforehand?

Heck yeah. I'm American as they come. There's nothing more American than football and steak, which I don't really like steak that much, but yeah, I was a big Kurt Warner fan when I was growing up. In '99, I was 12 years old, watching him in The Greatest Show on Turf make this run to win the Super Bowl. So I've always been a fan of his playing and that team. And over time I was a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, when he played there as well, but I hadn't tapped into the story as deeply as I thought I had.

I thought I knew his story until I got an opportunity to read the script. And [co-director] Andy Erwin sent it to me back in October of 2020, and I was blown away. I was brought to tears, honestly, throughout reading the entire thing. And there have probably only been three scripts in my life that have ever actually made me cry. And this was one of them. And it was awesome. And very sobering to find out that this is what he had overcome in order to become the great legend that he is.

That's pretty huge to go from seeing him play to being in a movie about his life.

I know, right. felt the same thing about "Jumanji." I was like, "Oh my God, I can't believe that me and this thing are in the same sentence." Amazing. Yeah.