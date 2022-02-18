Tristan Thompson Shows Some Love To A Very Special Person On Date Night
Tristan Thompson hasn't exactly been Prince Charming to the ladies in his love life. As fans know, Tristan's first big cheating scandal coincided with the birth of his first child with Khloe Kardashian in 2018. The basketballer had already left the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig, to be with Khloe, leaving many unsurprised about his tryst with another woman that threw Khloe into labor. Tristan's indiscretions didn't stop when he again stepped out on Khloe with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019. While Khloe and Tristan were working on their co-parenting relationship in 2021, Tristan conceived a third child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. The Instagram influencer later sued Tristan for child support, with the pro athlete initially denying his role in the pregnancy until a paternity test proved Nichols' baby was indeed his, per TMZ.
"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote on Instagram following the paternity test results, via ET Canada. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son." The basketball star also issued a groveling apology to Khloe, writing, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
With his history of embarrassing the mothers of his children, many see Tristan as the antithesis of a gentleman. However, Thompson shared a glimpse into a recent date night that showed him being particularly sweet to a very special girl in his life.
Tristan Thompson bonds with True
Tristan Thompson showed off a dinner date with his three-year-old daughter True in a new video posted to his Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail. "My favorite type of date nights," Tristan captioned the clip of himself sitting next to his little girl at a Japanese restaurant. The video sees Tristan smiling with his daughter, who he gives a kiss on her forehead while they're enjoying their dinner.
Despite the never-ending drama with the mothers of his children, Tristan remains totally affectionate toward his daughter. The NBA player's feed is flooded with adoring messages for True in posts showing off their sweet relationship. "You have no idea how much daddy loves you," Tristan wrote to his daughter in celebration of her birthday on Instagram in 2020. "I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl."
Tristan's night out with his daughter comes on the heels of the third mother of his children, Maralee Nichols, hitting out at him for being an absent father. Nichols' rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six that Tristan "has done nothing to support his son," whose name is still unknown to the public. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," the rep continued. Before his son with Nichols arrived, Tristan shouted out his son he shares with Jordan Craig, Prince, and daughter True in an Instagram post, calling them "#MyEverything" in the caption.