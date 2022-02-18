Tristan Thompson Shows Some Love To A Very Special Person On Date Night

Tristan Thompson hasn't exactly been Prince Charming to the ladies in his love life. As fans know, Tristan's first big cheating scandal coincided with the birth of his first child with Khloe Kardashian in 2018. The basketballer had already left the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig, to be with Khloe, leaving many unsurprised about his tryst with another woman that threw Khloe into labor. Tristan's indiscretions didn't stop when he again stepped out on Khloe with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019. While Khloe and Tristan were working on their co-parenting relationship in 2021, Tristan conceived a third child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. The Instagram influencer later sued Tristan for child support, with the pro athlete initially denying his role in the pregnancy until a paternity test proved Nichols' baby was indeed his, per TMZ.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote on Instagram following the paternity test results, via ET Canada. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son." The basketball star also issued a groveling apology to Khloe, writing, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

With his history of embarrassing the mothers of his children, many see Tristan as the antithesis of a gentleman. However, Thompson shared a glimpse into a recent date night that showed him being particularly sweet to a very special girl in his life.