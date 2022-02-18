Kanye West's Latest Music Announcement Has Fans Absolutely Furious

Kanye West is looking to revolutionize the way that fans listen to their favorite albums, or at least have a little more control over his music. The rapper took to his Instagram account to announce that his new album, "Donda 2" will not be available on any of the major streaming platforms, but instead only on his $200 Stem player, per the Daily Mail. Sharing a clip of his Stem player, Ye wrote, "Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own."

Of course, it didn't take very long for many of his disgruntled fans to weigh in on the matter. One commented, "Time to free music, tells u to buy his product to listen to his music," while another said, "You've officially lost my support with this ye, you've locked your album behind a paywall when we all want to hear it. this is not the way. if you wanted us to support you directly then sell physical copies like vinyl or CD's. you need to think of ur fans who don't have the money to buy a stem player."

As many of Ye's fans have continued to express their dismay over this announcement, if there's one person who won't be buying a Stem player anytime soon, we're banking on Pete Davidson. We wouldn't count on a follow back on the 'gram, either.