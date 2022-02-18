Mickey Guyton Reveals What Meeting Prince Harry Was Really Like

Mickey Guyton's rendition of the national anthem during the Super Bowl LVI was one of the highlights of the celebration, not only because of her powerful vocals but also because of its symbolic value. In light of the NFL's controversial handling of racial issues, its decision to invite Guyton, a Black country star known for using lyrics to stand up for racial injustices, sent a strong message, as Rolling Stone noted. The theme continued into the halftime show with its hip-hop and R&B performances. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar sent the whole stadium to its feet with their ode to the 1990s and 2000s. It was just impossible not to stand up and move.

Not even royalty was immune to the contagious beat. Attending the Super Bowl together, Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie showed off their dance moves from their Salesforce-sponsored suite, according to Harper's Bazaar. Of course, the event was jam-packed with celebrities, but Harry made headlines because this marked his first-ever Super Bowl, indicating the Duke of Sussex is fully embracing his new American lifestyle. It was even more noteworthy that he attended without his American wife, Meghan Markle, suggesting the decision was his own.

After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biting game, Harry stuck around to visit with the winners and other celebs. That's where Guyton and the prince crossed paths for a memorable moment.