Mickey Guyton Reveals What Meeting Prince Harry Was Really Like
Mickey Guyton's rendition of the national anthem during the Super Bowl LVI was one of the highlights of the celebration, not only because of her powerful vocals but also because of its symbolic value. In light of the NFL's controversial handling of racial issues, its decision to invite Guyton, a Black country star known for using lyrics to stand up for racial injustices, sent a strong message, as Rolling Stone noted. The theme continued into the halftime show with its hip-hop and R&B performances. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar sent the whole stadium to its feet with their ode to the 1990s and 2000s. It was just impossible not to stand up and move.
Not even royalty was immune to the contagious beat. Attending the Super Bowl together, Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie showed off their dance moves from their Salesforce-sponsored suite, according to Harper's Bazaar. Of course, the event was jam-packed with celebrities, but Harry made headlines because this marked his first-ever Super Bowl, indicating the Duke of Sussex is fully embracing his new American lifestyle. It was even more noteworthy that he attended without his American wife, Meghan Markle, suggesting the decision was his own.
After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biting game, Harry stuck around to visit with the winners and other celebs. That's where Guyton and the prince crossed paths for a memorable moment.
Prince Harry was 'lovely,' Mickey Guyton said
Prince Harry visited the Los Angeles Rams' locker room after the team's big win and hung around other VIP areas during Super Bowl LVI, meeting a series of celebrities along the way. At one point, he ran into country artist Mickey Guyton, who couldn't resist the urge to ask for a photo with the prince and show off her knowledge of royal protocols, she shared on Instagram on February 14. "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," wrote Guyton, who rocked bright red athletic attire. But the masked-up Harry also looked pretty comfortable in a pair of jeans, white T-shirt and blazer.
Guyton met Harry thanks to her parents, who approached a supposed stranger with a striking resemblance to the prince. "My parents actually met him first and took pictures of him [in] the suite and were like 'man, does anyone tell you, you look like Prince Harry?'" Guyton told ET. "And he took off his hat to reveal his hair and she still didn't get it until I was up in the suite and said that was actually Prince Harry."
Guyton's fans were as excited about the chance meeting between the British prince and the Southern royalty. "I hope he curtsied back!" one Instagram fan raved, adding the hashtag "queen" at the end. Another Instagram user believes Harry must have been just as excited. "Stoppppppppppp. That's awesome. But honestly, he's lucky he met YOU."