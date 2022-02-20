Here's What Really Happens If The Queen Becomes Incapacitated

There is a contingency plan in place if Queen Elizabeth II should become incapacitated after testing positive for COVID-19. Laws in place permit a regent or counsellors of state to step in to perform the queen's duties under certain circumstances, according to Financial Review. The queen's incapacitation — by illness or otherwise — is a medical and legal determination that Her Majesty cannot make. Instead, a team of politicians and judges would determine it necessary for a regent to step in. At this time, the regent would be the queen's son Prince Charles, as he's next in line for the throne. The regent would be able to do most anything the queen could, except, understandably, change laws about succession for the crown.

There's a plan for almost any outcome in the royal family. At the grand age of 95, the queen's inevitable death will not only be met with great sadness, but also meticulous orders that have already been laid out by the United Kingdom's government. According to an extensive plan obtained by Politico, the queen's passing will be known as "D-Day" to the royal family, and they are expected to hold her funeral 10 days after her death.

At present, global citizens are rooting for the queen to overcome her COVID-19 diagnosis. "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter. Well said!