The Morbid Reason Camilla And Charles Are Trending After The Queen's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, which could be serious given her age, and fans are already concerned for her well-being. The Washington Post included Buckingham Palace's announcement in their initial report, citing that the queen was experiencing "mild cold like symptoms" and would continue "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the coming week. The palace statement also announced that she would "receive medical attention and follow all appropriate guidelines." The news came amid the monarch's on-going health struggles, as she was hospitalized briefly in October 2021 for "preliminary investigations." In the months that followed, the queen largely stayed away from her public engagements.

According to the BBC, the queen had been in close contact with her son, Prince Charles, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-February. In fact, Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (who also received a positive COVID-19 test) are just two of "a number of people" who have contracted the virus at Windsor Castle, where the 95-year-old monarch resides. After the queen's COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, Camilla and Charles began trending on Twitter for a morbid reason.