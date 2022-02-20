Bethenny Frankel's Thoughts On Airplane Cleanliness Have Twitter Divided

So, what had Bethenny Frankel so pressed? Well, on February 18, Bethenny tweeted that she boarded a plane and found that her seat and wall next to her seat was covered in "sticky red wine." She hypothetically asked her followers if she should be the one to clean it or if the airline should do it. This set off a big debate on whose responsibility it is to properly clean the mess.

Some people said that Bethenny should clean it because flight attendants are often overworked and Bethenny shouldn't add yet another thing to their plates. And it's true, flight attendants have threatened to go on strike because of the bad working conditions after COVID. But many fans came to her defense, with one fan responding, "They are supposed to sanitize and clean whole plane between flights (normal PLUS part of COVID protocols)....makes you wonder how good a job they did!"

Bethenny then revealed that when this actually happened to her, the flight attendants gave her wipes to clean it up and she was "praying it was red wine & not DNA evidence!" Hopefully, Bethenny won't have to deal with whatever airline made her clean up this mess anymore, even when she wasn't the one who made it.