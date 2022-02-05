Bethenny Frankel Freaks Out Over Teresa Giudice's Latest Relationship Admission

Former "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel has always been a businesswoman first and a reality Housewife second, and it has paid off since Frankel's now worth over $70 million. As the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, she certainly knows her way around the dos and don'ts of finance. That's why Frankel has some choice words about her fellow Housewife franchise member Teresa Giudice's decision to not sign a prenup with her fiancé Luis Ruelas.

When Teresa appeared on the February 1 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the New Jersey Housewife explained that she was simply following the tradition of her parents, who did not sign a prenup either. Plus, Teresa noted that she does not think she and Luis would ever take anything from each other.

Unfortunately, Teresa's previous marriage to ex-husband Joe Giudice ended with her being sentenced to jail (and losing most of her money) so this could be a controversial decision for Teresa to make. Ever since her extremely public divorce, all eyes have been on Teresa and her new flame. So, what was Bethenny's reaction to Teresa's choice to rely on love?