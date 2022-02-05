Bethenny Frankel Freaks Out Over Teresa Giudice's Latest Relationship Admission
Former "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel has always been a businesswoman first and a reality Housewife second, and it has paid off since Frankel's now worth over $70 million. As the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, she certainly knows her way around the dos and don'ts of finance. That's why Frankel has some choice words about her fellow Housewife franchise member Teresa Giudice's decision to not sign a prenup with her fiancé Luis Ruelas.
When Teresa appeared on the February 1 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the New Jersey Housewife explained that she was simply following the tradition of her parents, who did not sign a prenup either. Plus, Teresa noted that she does not think she and Luis would ever take anything from each other.
Unfortunately, Teresa's previous marriage to ex-husband Joe Giudice ended with her being sentenced to jail (and losing most of her money) so this could be a controversial decision for Teresa to make. Ever since her extremely public divorce, all eyes have been on Teresa and her new flame. So, what was Bethenny's reaction to Teresa's choice to rely on love?
Bethenny Frankel speaks from personal experience
It seems that Bethenny Frankel tuned into "Watch What Happens Live!" when Teresa Giudice made her revelation because Bethenny immediately took to her social media to give her reaction. "I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn't sign a prenup," Bethenny tweeted.
Surprisingly, Bethenny herself did not want to get a prenup at first with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. "The word 'prenup' was embarrassing to me. It's uncomfortable, it's awkward. A contract when you get married? It's an uncomfortable, awkward concept," she told People in December 2021. But she soon came to her senses and agreed to create the document.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teresa, the New Jersey socialite and cookbook author, is currently worth more than $500,000 and had $11 million in debt when she filed for bankruptcy back in 2011. Luis Ruelas is an executive at a media company and is currently worth over $2 million, per The Sun. Perhaps this could be a contributing factor to the couple's decision to skip the prenup process. No matter the reasoning, however, the couple seems to remain united and stronger than ever. In "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 premiere, fellow Housewife Margaret Josephs confronted Luis for a strange video that had resurfaced, but Teresa stood by her man. Now, only one question remains: When's the fabulous wedding going to be?