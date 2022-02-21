Morgan Stewart And Jordan McGraw Have Big News To Share

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw have an exciting update on their life as parents.

It wasn't long ago that the couple welcomed their first child, Row. In February 2021, Stewart took to Instagram to share just how elated she was that she had given birth to their baby girl. "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices and 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!" she wrote. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." Little did the two know that only five months later, they would already be anticipating the birth of their second child.

Stewart admitted that her second pregnancy came as a shock because, in June 2021, she found out that she had thyrotoxicosis. "I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both," she said on "Necessary Surprise," per People. "I was also very fortunate; I always said I wanted to have babies really close together to get it done. Because if I would have stopped now and waited three years, there's no f***ing way I would have gotten back on that pregnancy train." And now, over the weekend, she finally gave birth to their new bundle of joy.