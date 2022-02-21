Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Regrettable Cosmetic Surgeries

Courteney Cox may be 57, but as she told The Sunday Times, she feels "young." The actor — who's buddies with Ed Sheeran — has "a lot of friends in their 30s" and is prone to feeling like they're the same age "until I actually study it." Underscoring that "there's nothing wrong with being 60," the "Friends" alum admitted she "can't believe" she's so close to the big 6-0.

However, growing older has had its perks. For one, she's "more grounded" than ever and finally learned "what to enjoy, what to try to do more of, and what to let go of." She's also come to terms with aging. Admitting she "tried to chase [youthfulness] for years," Cox recalled how she had no idea she was "actually looking really strange with injections" until the media honed in on her transformation. That's when it hit her: "I've got to stop."

It's not the first time Cox addressed her changing looks. In 2016, she admitted to Harper's Bazaar that when it comes to beauty procedures, she's "done things that I regret." She also told New Beauty in 2017 that she "was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse." Recalling how one doctor's visit led to another, she explained, "You have no idea [you're changing] because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s**t, this doesn't look right.'" In the end, she had her "fillers dissolved" and vowed to be "as natural as I can be."