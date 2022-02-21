A Silicon Valley School Just Flat Out Refused Melania Trump's Donation

When it came to being first lady, Melania Trump was not really big on the spotlight, which seems to be the way in which she's leading her civilian life post-White House. Unlike her former president husband who seems to crave that attention, Melania Trump has been keeping to herself for the past year. In her farewell speech, she told the American people to be personal ambassadors for her anti-bullying Be Best campaign. She asked everyone to "focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To Always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself."

Despite the lackluster success of Be Best so far, that isn't stopping Melania Trump from pushing forward with her plans. Her newest Be Best venture, "Fostering the Future," comes just a few weeks after Melania Trump's NFT sold for just shy of $200,000, which was then revealed to have been purchased from her own funds, per Bloomberg. According to Insider, the new program is focused on the foster care community, although the scope isn't clear beyond being a means to provide scholarships to children in the system.

Given Donald Trump's problematic history of misusing charity funds and the lack of groundwork in the Be Best initiative as a whole, it should be no surprise that organizations are not jumping at the chance to be involved. Even so, when those situations do arise, the situation is labeled as an act of political derision.