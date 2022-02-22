Christine Brown Reveals Why She Is Completely Done With Polygamy

TLC first introduced fans to the Brown family in 2010. As those who watch the show know, we have followed the Brown clan through plenty of monumental events in their lives, from leaving Utah and heading to Las Vegas and then moving to Flagstaff, Arizona. There have been weddings, births, and even a catfishing scandal with Meri Brown that really shook things up.

Perhaps one of the most surprising things to ever happen on the series came in Season 16. After sharing that he wouldn't be intimate with her in the marriage, Christine Brown decided to leave her husband, Kody Brown. Viewers saw Christine pack Kody's things in boxes, and she also let fans know of the big, life-changing news on her Instagram page. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

A few days after the news broke, Christine seemed happy as she could be, grabbing coffee with her daughters. She shared a series of images on Instagram. "You's all look so happy, and I'm happy for you," one fan pointed out. Now, Christine is happy where she's at in her life, and she's sharing why she won't go back to polygamy.