Christine Brown Reveals Why She Is Completely Done With Polygamy
TLC first introduced fans to the Brown family in 2010. As those who watch the show know, we have followed the Brown clan through plenty of monumental events in their lives, from leaving Utah and heading to Las Vegas and then moving to Flagstaff, Arizona. There have been weddings, births, and even a catfishing scandal with Meri Brown that really shook things up.
Perhaps one of the most surprising things to ever happen on the series came in Season 16. After sharing that he wouldn't be intimate with her in the marriage, Christine Brown decided to leave her husband, Kody Brown. Viewers saw Christine pack Kody's things in boxes, and she also let fans know of the big, life-changing news on her Instagram page. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
A few days after the news broke, Christine seemed happy as she could be, grabbing coffee with her daughters. She shared a series of images on Instagram. "You's all look so happy, and I'm happy for you," one fan pointed out. Now, Christine is happy where she's at in her life, and she's sharing why she won't go back to polygamy.
Christine Brown doesn't believe in polygamy anymore
Christine Brown has not been shy about spilling the tea after her split from Kody Brown. Post-split, the star moved to Utah to be closer to some of her children, and she seems to be doing a complete overhaul of her old lifestyle. The reality star confessed that she is done with the polygamy chapter of her life. "I don't want polygamy, that's for sure," Christine said during the one-on-one interviews on "Sister Wives," per Hollywood Life. "Part of the reason I'm leaving is because I don't believe in it for me anymore. God's like, 'You did it. You can go. Check!'" According to People, Christine also revealed she no longer holds the religious beliefs of her former church. "In our church, polygamous women can leave. They're not trapped. They can leave if they want to leave and if it's not working," she said, adding, "I haven't been a member of that church for a long time and I left a long time ago."
Meanwhile, Kody thinks that Christine is the pot calling the kettle black. "She's living two lives. She's promoting it, talking about how much she loves plural marriage and all this stuff and how she wanted sister wives and not a husband, but at the same time, she's telling ME she hates plural marriage," he said after Season 16. He also shared that he should have apologized and told Christine that he loved her.
At the end of the day, the split seems to be what is best for Christine, and she's living her best life in Utah.