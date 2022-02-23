The Real Reason Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Still Haven't Gotten Married

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons haven't just been busy delivering killer performances and raking in the award nominations. The couple has also had to dedicate quite a bit of time to raising their kids. Dunst and Plemons welcomed their first son, Ennis Howard, in May 2018, People reported. Three years later, during a March 2021 photoshoot for W magazine, Dunst revealed she was several months pregnant with their second son, James Robert, who was born that May, according to The New York Times.

Dunst and Plemons have enjoyed many blessings in the past several years, but the privilege of time hasn't been one of them. That's why they haven't tied the knot yet, she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published February 22. But in their eyes, they are already family and are eager to make it official. "We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," Dunst said.

For most of 2021, Dunst was homebound with her "hungry" newborn. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," she told The New York Times. In addition to childbearing, Dunst and Plemons also opted to delay their nuptials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody," she told the Los Angeles Times.