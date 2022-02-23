Prince Harry Revives His Battle Against The Press With New Lawsuit

Omid Scobie, the royals editor at Harper's Bazaar, tweeted on February 23 the breaking news that Prince Harry had filed a new complaint against Associated Newspapers, via a spokesperson. In the short thread, Scobie told followers to expect more details about the libel action in the coming weeks, and also added a bit of context. "The news follows Mail on Sunday recently breaking several stories about Harry's ongoing efforts to fund police protection while in the UK," Scobie tweeted. "In January 2021 the Duke settled a defamation suit against the same paper over false stories about his relationship with the armed forces."

Team Sussex has not yet revealed any other details about this particular lawsuit, but we'd imagine the allegations are along the same lines as the others. Currently, Prince Harry is also pursuing claims against The Sun and The Mirror over phone hacking allegations, according to The Telegraph, as well as litigation against the Home Office over their decision not to allow him to pay for his own police protection while in the U.K. The Telegraph noted that a lot of this litigation came after a security disturbance in London in 2021, in which paparazzi chased Harry's car. The parallels to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, are obvious.

We don't know if Harry will win this case, but if history is any indication, he stands a good chance.