Buckingham Palace Just Confirmed The Queen Is Back To Business As Usual
Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II kicked off her year-long celebration for her Platinum Jubilee. However, the monarch has barely had a chance to reflect on the tremendous milestone after testing positive for COVID-19. The British monarch's diagnosis was confirmed via a statement from Buckingham Palace on February 20. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the read, noting Elizabeth "will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines" (via CBS News). Elizabeth's diagnosis came one week after her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Despite Buckingham Palace's statement that Elizabeth has no worsening symptoms, rumors about her health deteriorating continue to circulate online, especially in light of her canceling virtual meetings on February 22 because of the aforementioned "cold-like symptoms." However, Buckingham Palace has revealed some new information that is sure to put everyone at ease about Elizabeth's health.
Queen Elizabeth held an important call despite battling COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth may be suffering from COVID-19, but she's continuing on with her work. The 95-year-old monarch held her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on February 23, Buckingham Palace said (via Entertainment Tonight). Buckingham Palace also revealed that Elizabeth will continue to perform "light duties" as she recovers from her infection. Per People, Elizabeth speaks with Johnson every week and has done so with every prime minister since her reign began 70 years ago.
Elizabeth's diagnosis has become a contentious point in Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic across the pond. According to The New York Times, Johnson is set to abandon all COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K, saying its citizens "should learn to live with this virus." However, his announcement was made before Elizabeth's diagnosis was announced. Johnson later sent his well wishes to Elizabeth and wished her "a swift recovery" from the virus.
It remains unclear what Elizabeth thinks of Johnson's pandemic decisions, but the queen has had a rocky relationship with the prime minister as of late. In January, Johnson's office apologized to Elizabeth after it was revealed that two parties were held by his associates on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, per Bloomberg. Gatherings were not permitted at the time and Johnson called the actions "deeply regrettable."