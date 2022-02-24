Anna Delvey's Unexpected Friendship With Julia Fox Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Today in unlikely friendships: Fake heiress Anna Delvey, the subject of hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna," (aka New York's self-proclaimed No. 1 hustler) and Kanye "Ye" West's ex Julia Fox are apparently pals.
People first got wind of this surprising connection when Fox called Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, "my dear sis" on her Instagram Story and told her that she's "killing it behind bars." In an interview with The New York Times, Delvey revealed how they met and how their friendship blossomed. "We have some mutual friends — she is a girl about town. We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM'd a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random," Delvey shared. "I was answering people's questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we've stayed in touch ever since."
As a self-proclaimed hustler, Delvey admired Fox's work ethic. She also found it unfair that people are only zeroing in on Fox's dating history rather than her actual talents. And since they have similar interests, Delvey said that they are currently collaborating on a project. "She has lots of interesting creative projects going on, and I feel like the media is not doing her justice talking about her dating life," she added. "We are actually working on a little something together."
Anna Delvey and Julia Fox's friendship is the crossover people never knew they needed
We're already in the year 2022, so friendships like Anna Delvey and Julia Fox's should come as a surprise, but people find it fascinating anyway, especially since they seem to come from two completely different circles. But there are also some who think that the connection makes total sense. The two are known to be socialites, after all.
"[T]he fact that Anna Delvey & Julia Fox are besties and collabing is surreal to me," one user tweeted. "[A]nna delvey and julia fox are supposedly friends and tbh that makes so much sense," said another. Meanwhile, there are some who are just hyped to find out what they're working on. "[W]hy did nobody tell me about anna delvey's creative project with Julia fox," tweeted a fan. "[A]nna delvey on julia fox in the ny times yesterday ... what do we think this collaboration looks like," questioned another.
Neither party has yet to share a hint on their supposed collaboration, but according to Delvey, the world will know about it "really soon." We cannot wait!