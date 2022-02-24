Anna Delvey's Unexpected Friendship With Julia Fox Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Today in unlikely friendships: Fake heiress Anna Delvey, the subject of hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna," (aka New York's self-proclaimed No. 1 hustler) and Kanye "Ye" West's ex Julia Fox are apparently pals.

People first got wind of this surprising connection when Fox called Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, "my dear sis" on her Instagram Story and told her that she's "killing it behind bars." In an interview with The New York Times, Delvey revealed how they met and how their friendship blossomed. "We have some mutual friends — she is a girl about town. We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM'd a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random," Delvey shared. "I was answering people's questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we've stayed in touch ever since."

As a self-proclaimed hustler, Delvey admired Fox's work ethic. She also found it unfair that people are only zeroing in on Fox's dating history rather than her actual talents. And since they have similar interests, Delvey said that they are currently collaborating on a project. "She has lots of interesting creative projects going on, and I feel like the media is not doing her justice talking about her dating life," she added. "We are actually working on a little something together."