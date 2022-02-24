Camilla Parker Bowles Is As Excited As Ever About Becoming Queen Consort

Queen Elizabeth II confirmed Camilla Parker-Bowles' future status when she talked about Prince Charles ascending the throne in "the fullness of time." The monarch stated, per People, that it was her "sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service." The Duchess of Cornwall responded to her mother-in-law's wishes when she spoke to reporters in early February, saying, "I feel very, very honored and very touched."

Camilla has long used her royal platform to highlight causes that she's passionate about. Not only is she the new royal patron of the National Theater, but she has also tirelessly worked to promote charities working against gender-based violence. In late January, the duchess delivered a compelling speech about the "taboo subject," per People. Celebrating Refuge's 50th anniversary, the UK's largest specialist domestic abuse organization, Camilla reminded guests that back in the 1970s "there was almost no support available: no helplines, no counseling, nowhere to go, no specialist laws, and, perhaps most painfully, very little public understanding of the issue." She added that the organization helped to change people's perspectives of domestic abuse as they were "hearing the message that it was wrong to use violence against your partner." For the first time, the abused person also had recourse, because "if the victim chose to leave, she would be helped every step of the way."

Don't expect Camilla to stop talking about domestic violence and those affected by it any time soon.