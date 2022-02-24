Kanye West's New Lyrics Paint A Grim Picture About His Life Today

It seems that all the recent news surrounding Kanye (now "Ye") West has ranged from the totally bizarre to the just kind of sad. The saga began in 2021 when Ye's now estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce. By October, the reality star had moved on enough to joke about it. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said during her "SNL" monologue, per the Daily Mail. "So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality." By the end of the show, Kim had moved on enough to start dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson, with whom she shared an on-screen kiss.

Since then, Ye's behavior has grown increasingly erratic. Recently he's come under fire for attacking Davidson on social media. Ye uploaded posts mocking Davidson's tattoos and ridiculing his past engagement with Ariana Grande. Ye also shared screenshots of private conversations allegedly between himself and Kim in which Kim appeared to beg him to leave Davidson alone out of fear for her partner's safety.

Ye capped it all off with his February 22 release of "Donda 2," in which he showcased music taking swipes at Davidson and even sampled Kim's "SNL" monologue. The night took a further troubling turn, however, when some of Ye's new lyrics shed an unsettling light on his post-divorce life.