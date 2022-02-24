Kanye West's New Lyrics Paint A Grim Picture About His Life Today
It seems that all the recent news surrounding Kanye (now "Ye") West has ranged from the totally bizarre to the just kind of sad. The saga began in 2021 when Ye's now estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce. By October, the reality star had moved on enough to joke about it. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said during her "SNL" monologue, per the Daily Mail. "So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality." By the end of the show, Kim had moved on enough to start dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson, with whom she shared an on-screen kiss.
Since then, Ye's behavior has grown increasingly erratic. Recently he's come under fire for attacking Davidson on social media. Ye uploaded posts mocking Davidson's tattoos and ridiculing his past engagement with Ariana Grande. Ye also shared screenshots of private conversations allegedly between himself and Kim in which Kim appeared to beg him to leave Davidson alone out of fear for her partner's safety.
Ye capped it all off with his February 22 release of "Donda 2," in which he showcased music taking swipes at Davidson and even sampled Kim's "SNL" monologue. The night took a further troubling turn, however, when some of Ye's new lyrics shed an unsettling light on his post-divorce life.
Ye is struggling to adjust
Kanye "Ye" West's "Donda 2" listening party in Miami was something of a spectacle. The performance began with Ye standing in a shallow pond in front of a burning replica of his childhood home, per the Daily Mail. He then proceeded to work his way through the album — which is only available on Ye's new device, the Stem Player — with the help of Migos, DaBaby, and even disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson.
West took the opportunity to take aim at Pete Davidson with references to Kim Kardashian's pleas for Ye to leave him alone with lyrics like "Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y'all ain't got enough security for this," he rapped, per The Sun. "I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like 'we ain't getting paid enough for this."
Ye ended the "Donda 2" listening party by rapping about his life as a single dad. "Wait, when I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed. When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code," he sings in "True Love." He continues, "I only seen three kids who watchin' Chicago, and you know all the nannies said, 'Daddy in Nebraska'," apparently referencing the ranch he purchased in Nebraska several years ago, per Buzzfeed. "Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo." Ye concluded the somber song by reassuring his kids that despite the tension with their mother, "Daddy's not gone."