Kanye West's Donda 2 Listening Party Was Absolutely Wild

The Kanye West saga just keeps getting weirder. It all started back in February 2021 when Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. The rapper and designer, who now goes by "Ye," was not in favor of the divorce. Things really came to a head in October, though, when Kim appeared on "SNL."

During her monologue, Kim made several jokes about her ongoing divorce, her ex-husband, and his bad "personality." Ye fired back in an interview, in which he claimed that "SNL" made Kim say those things, and he had yet to see any divorce papers. Kim could not have been less concerned and quickly began dating "SNL" star Pete Davidson, with whom she shared an on-screen kiss during her hosting gig. Kim and Davidson have since been spotted all over New York and Los Angeles hanging out at one of the Kardashians' mansions or grabbing pizza in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island.

Cut to Ye absolutely losing it on social media and posting a series of truly bizarre Instagrams of personal texts between himself and his estranged wife, making fun of Davidson's tattoos, and then apologizing and quickly un-apologizing. That might have been the end of it, if it weren't for Ye's February 22 "Donda 2" listening party.