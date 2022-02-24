Rosie O'Donnell's Apology To Priyanka Chopra Only Made Things Worse

Rosie O'Donnell is no stranger to making headlines. The outspoken star has been vocal about many relationships in her life, and we all know how things between her and former co-star Elisabeth Hasselbeck turned out. It may be strange for some to see O'Donnell's name in the press alongside Priyanka Chopra's, but here we are.

As a quick recap, O'Donnell and Chopra bumped into each other at the famed Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. O'Donnell chatted about the run-in on her TikTok account, sharing that she, friend Fran Drescher, her son, and his girlfriend were eating at the restaurant when Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, sat at the table beside them. O'Donnell didn't mention Priyanka by her first name (seemingly because she didn't know it), but stated that she thought "something" Chopra was related to author Deepak Chopra. O'Donnell explained she told Priyanka that she knew her dad, to which Priyanka shared that they weren't related and that Chopra is a common name. Ouch. To make matters worse, Chopra's father died in 2013, per CNN. Talk about adding salt to the wound.

"Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?" O'Donnell asked. The comedian ended the video with an apology, and fans had words for her. "Maybe learn her name if you're going to apologize," one person wrote. "Rosie, I once met your dad, Chris O'Donnell," another TikTok user joked. Now, Priyanka Chopra also is weighing in.