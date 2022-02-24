Kanye West Reportedly Made Yet Another Decision That Has People Scratching Their Heads

Kanye "Ye" West has been making a lot of headlines, but his critics would say that it's not all for the right reasons. His behavior on Instagram has prompted all but one Kardashian family member to unfollow Ye on social media. That's not just because of his tirades against Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson, but also because of the way he's been trying to win Kim back, for better or for worse.

A source told People that Kim has been ignoring his posts and tried to move on from the situation the best she can. "She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it," the insider explained.

Apart from all of the Kim and Pete drama, Kanye has also been promoting his new album "Donda 2," which can only be played on a stream player. That, and his listening party in Miami was absolutely wild, according to his fans. But it's what Ye reportedly did after the party that has people scratching their heads once again.