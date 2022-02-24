Aaron Carter's Messy Relationship Might Really Be Done For Good This Time
To say Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin's relationship has been tumultuous would be an understatement. The musician and Martin jumped into the relationship with intensity, with Carter tattooing Martin's first name on his face in early 2020, just two months after going public as a couple, according to People. That same month, however, Carter and Martin gave a pretty big indication that not all was well between them.
In late March 2020, Martin was arrested when police responded to a domestic violence call, Entertainment Tonight reported. Carter took to Twitter to address the situation, contending Martin attacked him after a confrontation. "Another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me," he claimed. But Carter not only reconciled with Martin less than a month later and dropped the charges against her, but he also announced they were expecting a child together, per People. In June 2020, Carter proposed to Martin, claiming that "love wins" on his Instagram announcement. Things appeared to be going well for a while. Five months later, Carter and Martin's son, Prince, was born after an emergency C-section, he told his Instagram fans on November 22.
The happy phase wouldn't last, though. Just one week after Prince's birth, Carter and Martin broke up again, amid accusation she betrayed him by keeping contact with her estranged siblings, he shared on Twitter. A week later, they were back together. Carter now split from Martin again — this time for good, he vowed.
Aaron Carter wants to focus on healing
Two months after reconciling in December 2021, Aaron Carter announced on February 23 he and Melanie Martin had split yet again. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," he wrote on Twitter, thanking fans in advance for respecting his privacy. A few minutes later, Carter shared another tweet in which he explained he had to focus on his healing. "I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon," he wrote. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."
On February 24, Carter took to his Instagram Stories to share a post by Germany's celebrity account Promiflash about his and Martin's split. "Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin recently celebrated their love-comeback with a cute family photo — but now everything is over," the German text reads. Martin has made no mention of their split either on her Twitter or Instagram.
While Carter and Martin vowed to work on their relationship for the sake of Prince, they continued to have problems after splitting in December, a source told E! News that month. "They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," the insider said. The source also predicted where the relationship was headed. "So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."