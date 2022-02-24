Aaron Carter's Messy Relationship Might Really Be Done For Good This Time

To say Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin's relationship has been tumultuous would be an understatement. The musician and Martin jumped into the relationship with intensity, with Carter tattooing Martin's first name on his face in early 2020, just two months after going public as a couple, according to People. That same month, however, Carter and Martin gave a pretty big indication that not all was well between them.

In late March 2020, Martin was arrested when police responded to a domestic violence call, Entertainment Tonight reported. Carter took to Twitter to address the situation, contending Martin attacked him after a confrontation. "Another girl putting her hands on me when I try to break up with them for cheating on me," he claimed. But Carter not only reconciled with Martin less than a month later and dropped the charges against her, but he also announced they were expecting a child together, per People. In June 2020, Carter proposed to Martin, claiming that "love wins" on his Instagram announcement. Things appeared to be going well for a while. Five months later, Carter and Martin's son, Prince, was born after an emergency C-section, he told his Instagram fans on November 22.

The happy phase wouldn't last, though. Just one week after Prince's birth, Carter and Martin broke up again, amid accusation she betrayed him by keeping contact with her estranged siblings, he shared on Twitter. A week later, they were back together. Carter now split from Martin again — this time for good, he vowed.