Kim Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About The State Of Her Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce seemed amicable when the "SKIMS" mogul first filed for divorce back in 2021, but things have taken a decidedly acrimonious turn since Kim began dating "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson. In February 2022, Ye called out Kim in a since-deleted Instagram post for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to be on TikTok. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?" the rapper wrote, according to Page Six. When Kim responded by posting an Instagram statement clarifying that she is "the main provider and caregiver for our children," according to Entertainment Tonight, Ye didn't take that lying down. Per Billboard, he accused his estranged wife of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago, after Kim allegedly kept the address of Chicago's birthday party a secret.

In addition to making digs and threats towards Kim's boyfriend, Davidson, Ye has vented a host of other complaints about his co-parenting issues with Kim. Yikes! All of this considered, it's not exactly surprising that things aren't going *well* for the one-time power couple. On February 18, Entertainment Tonight reported that Ye's legal team had filed documents to block Kim's request to be declared legally single, and now, Kim is hitting back with a statement of her own. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, the KKW Beauty founder is asking a judge to sign off on her divorce from Ye.