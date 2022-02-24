Kim Kardashian Confirms What We Suspected About The State Of Her Marriage
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce seemed amicable when the "SKIMS" mogul first filed for divorce back in 2021, but things have taken a decidedly acrimonious turn since Kim began dating "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson. In February 2022, Ye called out Kim in a since-deleted Instagram post for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to be on TikTok. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?" the rapper wrote, according to Page Six. When Kim responded by posting an Instagram statement clarifying that she is "the main provider and caregiver for our children," according to Entertainment Tonight, Ye didn't take that lying down. Per Billboard, he accused his estranged wife of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago, after Kim allegedly kept the address of Chicago's birthday party a secret.
In addition to making digs and threats towards Kim's boyfriend, Davidson, Ye has vented a host of other complaints about his co-parenting issues with Kim. Yikes! All of this considered, it's not exactly surprising that things aren't going *well* for the one-time power couple. On February 18, Entertainment Tonight reported that Ye's legal team had filed documents to block Kim's request to be declared legally single, and now, Kim is hitting back with a statement of her own. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, the KKW Beauty founder is asking a judge to sign off on her divorce from Ye.
Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce Kanye West
After Kanye "Ye" West objected to Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single, Kim made her own thoughts about the state of their union clear. "I very much desire to be divorced," the reality star said on February 24, per TMZ, alluding to the fact that she wishes their dirty laundry hadn't been aired so publicly. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has caused emotional distress," she added. Kim's attorney also addressed Ye's objection to the divorce, according to Complex. "Clearly Mr. West's goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry," the documents read. Per the outlet, Ye's lawyers additionally spoke of their difficulty in communicating with the Yeezy founder, which aligns with what Kim said on Instagram about her ex having had to hire three attorneys since 2021, according to Page Six.
Per TMZ, the beauty mogul mentioned that she would be keeping her assets separate from the rapper's, as they had agreed upon in their prenup. And at the end of the day, Kim simply wishes to move forward. "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," she said, according to TMZ. "Kanye does not agree, but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."