90 Day Fiance's Yara Zaya Is Heartbroken About Home Country Ukraine

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reality star Yara Zaya posted on Instagram that she "can't believe" that it happened. "I'm scared now. It's so scary that it's hard to even breathe," she wrote. "I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do." Yara — who was born in Ukraine, and had second thoughts about moving to the United States for "90 Day Fiance" — then asked fans to "pray for Ukraine," noting the importance of collective prayers.

Meanwhile, Yara's husband Jovi Dufren confirmed that Yara's family is safe for now, having relocated to a base on the western side of the country. "A very emotional day for our family. We have been getting calls from Yara's friends in Kiev of bombings happening at 4am," Jovi wrote in an Instagram post. "Everyone is in panic, trying to flee the cities to a safer place. We are so sorry and sad for the innocent people of Ukraine who have to go through this." Jovi went on to thank his followers for checking up on him and Yara. "We support Ukraine," he added.

Ukraine has a special place in Jovi's heart as he met Yara on a travel app while visiting there for work, according to Monsters and Critics. Though the couple have had differences in their relationship, prompting Yara to threaten go back to home country, they are clearly now closer than ever.