How The Full House Cast Is Set To Reunite For The First Time After Bob Saget's Death

The cast of "Full House" will be reuniting again soon, but perhaps not in a way that they had hoped. In January, the cast of the hit 90s show had an unexpected reunion when their co-star Bob Saget died unexpectedly. The comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, and a month later, it was revealed that the main cause was a "blunt head trauma," according to CNN.

At the time, series creator Jeff Franklin, along with actors John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, and even Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took to Instagram to release a joint statement and mourn the loss of their friend. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," it read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

The cast was present in Saget's funeral, with Stamos and Coulier serving as pallbearers. It was the last time America's favorite TV family were seen together in public, but according to reports, they are reuniting sooner than you might think.