Ser'Darius Blain Reveals The Superhero He'd Love To Play - Exclusive

From his role as Fridge in the "Jumanji" movies to playing Galvin in "Charmed," Ser'Darius Blain has been making a name for himself on the big and small screens alike. Now he's back in "American Underdog," the true story of football legend Kurt Warner. In the film, Zachary Levi plays Kurt, an athlete with a dream who never gives up hope of becoming a professional football player. Blain plays Kurt's best friend Mike in the movie, and accompanies him on his journey to becoming a star.

Viewers will also recognize Blain from "Fortress," the action movie in which he starred alongside Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, and Jesse Metcalfe. As well as having an all-star cast, "Fortress" was the opportune moment for Blain to flex his action muscles — literally. "I wanted to get my feet wet in the action realm, and this was a perfect opportunity to do it," he told Nicki Swift. "... And so I went out there and got myself all bruised up and did some fighting, and I've never gotten an opportunity to be a bad guy or sustain that kind of role for a long time. So, I got to scratch a couple things off of my bucket list, and it was so much fun."

Following his action movie experience, Ser'Darius Blain would love to take on a superhero role, and he has the perfect one in mind.