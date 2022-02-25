The Queen Elizabeth Death Conspiracy Theory Gets Even More Bizarre

As far as Buckingham Palace — and the public — is concerned, Queen Elizabeth is still very much alive, despite her recent COVID-19 diagnosis. But Jason Lee, the founder of tabloid site Hollywood Unlocked, is confident she already passed.

On February 22, the outlet broke a story that the queen died. They said that they confirmed the news from "sources close to the royal kingdom." They also claimed that the queen was initially supposed to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but had been found dead. While the palace has yet to debunk this ridiculous rumor, a member of the parliament already assured the public that the queen is alive. Lee, however, doubled down on what his site had published. "We don't post lies and I always stand by my sources," he said. "Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

The following day, Hollywood Unlocked took to Twitter to offer their "deepest apologies" to the royal family for not being factual, but hours later, Lee himself said he woke up to "some fake account posting a retraction." He pointed out the fact that the palace has yet to release a statement and he will be "staying tuned." Per Operation London Bridge, unless the Press Association has confirmed that the queen is indeed dead, then it should be assumed that she's alive. But Lee doesn't seem to be privy to this SOP, and according to outlets that did some digging, he may have mixed up Queen Elizabeth for someone else.