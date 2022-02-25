Pete Davidson Seemingly Disproves Kanye West's Instagram Theory

Kanye "Ye" West has long made it clear that he is no fan of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. In fact, he's sent the comedian disturbing messages and has reportedly even spread misinformation about Davidson, suggesting that he was "gay" and has AIDS, according to Page Six. If that weren't enough, when Davidson rejoined Instagram, Ye was on top of it as one of the first people to follow him. The rapper even posted a now-deleted Instagram post of a screenshot of Davidson's account and captioned it with "FOLLOWED."

On top of all of that, Ye suggested in his latest Instagram post that he might have been the reason why Davidson decided to delete his account for the second time. Sharing another screenshot of Davidson's now-defunct account, Ye captioned it with, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life." However, Davidson is seemingly disapproving Ye's theory, as his decision to leave the social media platform reportedly has nothing to do with the rapper and his taunts.