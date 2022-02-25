Latest Jeopardy! Champion Reveals Serious Health Issue

The champions of "Jeopardy!" have been an inspiring bunch as of late, led by Amy Schenider and her impressive record-breaking run that finally came to an end January 26. Now, fans are celebrating the victory of contestant Christine Whelchel. Hailing from Spring Hill, Tennessee, the piano teacher wrapped up her first game as champion with $34,000 in winnings, according to People.

The episode that aired February 23 was a nailbiter. Whelchel went into the Final Jeopardy! round with a $2,000 lead over fellow contestant Henry Rozycki. Both were able to provide the correct answer, and their wagers landed them in a tie-breaker situation. The news prompted a shocked look from third-place contestant Patrick Byrnett placed between them. Ken Jennings — who has been sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik on "Jeopardy!" since Alex Trebek's death in 2020 — informed the players that whoever buzzed in first with the correct answer would be the winner.

With a category in flowers, the final clue read: "After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of fallen World War I soldiers." Whelchel's quick answer of "poppy" secured her victory over two-day champ Rozycki. The celebration was heartwarming for fans, as the contestant had shared a personal story with Jennings and the "Jeopardy!" audience when she was first introduced.