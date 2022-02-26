The Internet Is Split On Alec Baldwin's Cryptic Quote Seemingly Responding To Halyna Hutchins' Husband

Ever since the tragic death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, Alec Baldwin has been spending his time with family. During an exclusive interview with ABC News, Baldwin claimed he wasn't at fault for discharging the prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Hutchins' family subsequently filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin on February 15.

Baldwin has made several public statements surrounding the incident, but his refusal to take responsibility for the accident left Hutchins' husband Matt "just so angry," he told "TODAY," adding, "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me." Now, days after that filing, Baldwin seemingly took to Instagram to share a cryptic message in response.

Baldwin shared a screen cap from his now-private Twitter account, which read: "In Buddhism, being truthful goes beyond simply not telling lies. It means speaking truthfully and honestly, yes. But it also means using speech to benefit others and not to use it to benefit only ourselves." Page Six noted that Baldwin quoted Buddha prior to this message, emphasizing that one should "not tell a deliberate lie, even in jest," though that portion of Baldwin's supposed response was not posted to his public IG account. Fans, of course, were quick to share their mixed reactions.