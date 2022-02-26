Kim Kardashian Seemingly Proves She's Ditching Kanye West In All Aspects Of Her Life

Kim Kardashian is officially moving on from her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West — or trying her best to do so, despite the "Donda" rapper's bizarre pleas on social media. For several weeks, Ye has set his sights on Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram, cyberbullying the comedian with threatening posts and airing his grievances about his divorce from Kim online.

Kim made it clear she is fed up with Ye's antics in a recent court filing and wishes to finalize their divorce, which she filed for back in February 2021, per TMZ. "I very much desire to be divorced," a new filing obtained by CNN states. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress." Kim's filing added that she believes the court terminating their marriage will help Ye accept the split so he will quit harassing her.

Beyond sharing four adorable children, Kim and Ye's lives were also intertwined by business. As seen on an early episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Ye gave Kim a fashion makeover that helped launch her career as a style icon. After being dressed by her husband for years, Kim's latest pivot in fashion shows she's ditching Ye in all aspects of her life.