Sophia Bush Recalls Rihanna's Reaction To Getting Ghosted By Her

Anyone who knows anything about fashion and beauty knows the name Rihanna. Not only did the singer become a billionaire after launching her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, but she's also internationally renowned for her unique clothing taste. Whether she's showing up to the Met Gala in yards of yellow fur, per Vanity Fair, or opting to go pants-less in freezing weather, there's nothing Rihanna can't pull off. And ever since announcing her pregnancy by opting to drape her bare belly in jewels, the "Umbrella" singer has been pushing the boundaries of maternity style further still. "Right now I'm really into pushing the idea of sexy," Rihanna explained in a Refinery29 interview. "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide and that you're not sexy right now ... I don't believe in that s***."

On the other end of the fashion spectrum there's actor Sophia Bush. Bush has come a long way (fashion-wise) since her days on "One Tree Hill," and currently runs eco-conscious shopping destination Fashionkind. "Every company I've ever been involved with, as an advisor or an investor, has addressed a societal need with innovation, and that's exactly what Fashionkind is doing," Bush told Vogue in March 2021. Now both powerhouses in the fashion industry, what else do Bush and Rihanna have in common? Bush stopped by "The Drew Barrymore Show" on February 25 to reveal her surprising history with the Fenty mogul.