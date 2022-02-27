The Truth About Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be nominated to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court. President Joe Biden announced his historic nomination — a fulfillment of his campaign promise to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court — in a tweet on February 25. Biden called Ketanji "one of our nation's brightest legal minds" and added that she "will be an exceptional Justice."

Ketanji's Supreme Court nomination isn't the first time she's made history in her career. She was the first Black woman in over a decade to be confirmed by the Senate as an Appellate Court judge, per ABC News. "I don't think race plays a role in the kind of judge that I have been and that I would be," Ketanji said during her 2021 confirmation hearing to the influential federal court. She added, "I am doing a certain thing when I get my cases, I'm looking at the arguments, the facts and the law."

Like any other influential political figure, Ketanji has her own backstory and personal life. With her historic nomination dominating headlines, many are wondering: Who is Ketanji's husband Patrick Graves Jackson?